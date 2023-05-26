Imposter posing as IB officer dupes people of Rs 80 lakh in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 26 – An imposter posing as an Intelligence Bureau officer from the Union Home ministry duped people by over Rs. 80 lakh while promising government jobs in Meghalaya.

The accused has been identified as one Richard Tiplang Swer (aged 39) and has been forwarded to court. The police also seized a Bolero car with siren and VIP blinker, mobile, laptop and incriminating papers from his residence at Wahingdoh.

According to one of the complainant, the accused said he would provide jobs in the Secretariat, Shillong if the complainant could collect money from interested candidates.

Likewise, the complainant collected Rs. 80 lakh from 38 persons since last one year and paid the amount to Swer. Later the accused evaded the complainant.

The impersonator also promised jobs in the police department and has also duped people in different parts of the state capital.