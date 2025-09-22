Imphal’s RIMS doctors go on strike after assault on senior consultant; services halted

Imphal, Sept 22: The Teachers’ and Medical Officers’ Association (TAMOA) of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, has shut down all hospital services, including emergency care, outpatient, and routine operations, after a senior consultant was assaulted during protests over the death of a woman patient.

Condemning what it called a “false allegation and violent assault,” TAMOA announced that services will remain suspended until the culprits are booked, punished, and a safe working environment is restored. An FIR against those involved has also been demanded.

In its resolution shared with the media on Sunday, TAMOA clarified that admitted patients would continue receiving necessary care despite the shutdown.

The incident stems from the untimely demise of Chingshubam Ongbi Manju (35) of Lilong Chajing, who died on Sunday following complications after a surgical delivery. Her death sparked outrage among relatives and locals, who staged protests demanding accountability from hospital authorities.

During the agitation, a RIMS professor was assaulted and hospital property vandalised. “While the sentiments of the family and community are understood, it must be emphasised that damaging public property, manhandling medical professionals, and resorting to violence are unlawful acts,” the RIMS Media Cell said in a statement.