Imphal West leads as Manipur logs 33 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours

Imphal, June 23: Manipur has reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since June 1 to 145, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

The new cases were detected from 101 samples tested between 2 pm on June 21 and 2 pm on June 22. Imphal West accounted for the bulk of the cases with 27 infections, followed by three each in Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

With five more recoveries reported on Monday — all from home isolation — the number of discharged patients has risen to 13. The state’s current active caseload stands at 132, with 122 individuals under home isolation.

Since the beginning of June, Manipur has tested 469 samples. No COVID-related deaths have been reported during this period.

Cumulatively, since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded 1,40,185 confirmed cases, 1,37,904 recoveries, and 2,149 deaths.

Health authorities have urged residents to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially with the emergence of new sub-variants such as LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, which have been detected in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, India’s overall active caseload stood at 4,425 as of June 21, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the Northeast, Assam reported 41 active cases, Sikkim 46, Nagaland and Tripura one each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh currently have no active COVID-19 cases.