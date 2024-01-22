Imphal records lowest temperature among Northeast state capitals

Imphal, Jan 22: With icy winds blowing across the state, Manipur’s state capital, Imphal, recorded the lowest minimum temperature among all the state capitals of the north-eastern states on Sunday.

According to the weather report of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Imphal recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a maximum of 22.3 degrees Celsius, against Saturday’s minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Imphal was followed by Shillong, which saw a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius against Saturday’s minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures recorded in other state capitals of the north-east on Sunday were 8.5 degrees Celsius in Aizawl, 11.4 degrees Celsius in Guwahati (Dispur), 8.2 degrees Celsius in Itanagar and 11.4 degrees Celsius in Agartala.

Manipur has begun to experience cold weather, with the mercury plunging to 3.6 degrees Celsius in Imphal on January 18 against January 17’s 5.8 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD reports. The maximum temperature in Imphal on January 18 was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

Chilly winds have been sweeping Imphal Valley since the last four days after the temperature suddenly dropped in both the hill and valley districts, unlike the last week of December last year.

Normally, cold weather is seen in Manipur during December-end and the first week of January since the last few years, weather report observers in Imphal said. The minimum temperature in the state has been hovering around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius for the past few days.

Cold weather conditions were also reported from other hill towns in the state, including Senapati and Ukhrul. With the sudden fall in temperature, consumption of charcoal and electric heaters to keep warm is on the rise in the state capital, according to traders in Imphal.

On December 30, 2020, Imphal recorded the lowest temperatures among all the Northeast capitals, with a minimum temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.