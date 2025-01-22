Imphal readies for 2nd Eikhoigi Film Festival from Feb 6; to host 57 films, cultural events

Imphal, January 22: The 2nd edition of the Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival is set to take place from February 6 to 9 in Imphal, announced festival director Sunzu Bachaspatimayum on Wednesday.

The festival will showcase a total of 57 films, including 13 Manipuri films, across four cinema halls, one of which is located at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

“For the first time, Manipur will host a film festival featuring screenings across four cinema halls,” informed Sunzu.

Addressing the press at the MSFDS, Sunzu highlighted that many of the films are uncensored and advised attendees to refrain from bringing underage children to public screenings.

"In this film festival, we offer a variety of packages, including competitions, documentaries; fiction films, and sections such as Northeast Currents and World Lens, showcasing world-class films. Additionally, there will be a montage of outstanding films from 2021 to 2024. We also have industry events, including talent development initiatives that culminate in pitching sessions for both documentaries and fiction films," said Sunzu.

Further detailing the festival’s highlights, Sunzu announced that the festival will also host a competition divided into two sections - fiction and non-fiction.

In the fiction category, 11 feature films will compete, comprising seven international films and four Indian films, including one Manipuri film. The non-fiction section will feature 10 films, including six international entries.

Among the various screenings, a notable highlight is the 23-minute short experimental film, Delusional Decay, which will also be showcased.

Sunzu appealed to the public to attend the festival, emphasising the diverse lineup of films and additional events planned.

Apart from film screenings, the festival will host industry engagement programmes, panel discussions, and cultural events.

For access, Sunzu mentioned that individuals with delegate cards would have full access to the festival, while those without the cards would need to purchase tickets for individual films.

"Launched in 2022, this festival is a collaborative effort between the MSFDS and the Manipur State Film & Television Institute," he added.

Additionally, Sunzu announced that some Manipuri celluloid films have been digitised under the National Mission to preserve the cinematic heritage of the country.

Four of these classic films, Ishanou, Sanakeithel, Yairipok Thambalnu, and Chatledo Eidi, will be screened during the festival under the segment “Remastered: The Light of Manipur Cinema”.