Imphal: 'Natural farming to be introduced in undergraduate, post-graduate courses'

IMPHAL, March 18: The Central Agricultural University (CAU) with its headquarters in Imphal will be introducing natural farming in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the University from next academic session.

This was disclosed by Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra of CAU during a chat with the reporters on the sideline of the 3-day International Conference on ‘Natural farming for Revitalizing Environment and Resilient Agriculture’ which is underway at picturesque premises at Iroisemba in the outskirts of Imphal on Friday.

“We’re going to start for under-graduation and Post-graduation,” says Dr Mishra. “That’s why we’re creating awareness as well as new methods of agriculture.”

Stating that most plants grow naturally in the Northeast, he said in agriculture, we must take care of all the components such as water, soil and air as all these components come from nature.

On Friday the 3-day International Conference was inaugurated by Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey in presence of the Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLA Nishikant Singh Sapam, Vice-Chancellor Dr PS Pandey(RLB CAU, Pusa),Dean(College of Agriculture) Dr Indira Sarangthem.

Addressing the inaugural function of the conference, Governor Uikey said the government has set a target of helping one crore farmer to adopt natural farming in the next three years.

Informing that schemes like National Agriculture Development Scheme and Indian Natural farming System were introduced to promote natural farming, she stated that Indian Council of Agricultural Research constituted a committee to develop natural farming courses and materials at Undergraduate and Post-Graduate level and Dr Anupam Mishra was appointed as Member Secretary.

In the 3-day conference 25 lead papers will be presented by scientists of agriculture and allied discipline out of which eight papers will be presented by scientists of eight foreign countries including Thailand, Bangladesh, Germany, Russia, Singapore and USA.

Besides 135 research papers in different technical sessions will be presented. Each session will also have a poster presentation on the theme concerned and altogether 198 posters are expected to be displayed.