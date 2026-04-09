Imphal lawyer attempts self-immolation over Bishnupur blasts; police intervene

Imphal, April 9: A 32-year-old lawyer from Manipur allegedly attempted self-immolation on Thursday outside the Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) gate in Imphal, protesting the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two minor children.

The individual, identified as Sinam Apollo, arrived alone on a two-wheeler and poured kerosene over himself near the high-security entrance, reportedly expressing anguish over what he termed an “unsatisfactory situation” while arguing with police personnel present at the spot.

According to police sources, he initially claimed he had come only to stage a protest and was briefly mistaken for a member of the press. However, the situation escalated rapidly when he doused himself in kerosene, with the strong smell alerting personnel on duty.

“He was almost about to light himself up,” a policeman at the scene said.

Security personnel responded swiftly, engaging him in conversation and persuading him to step back from the extreme act. Officials assured him that no immediate action would be taken against him and urged him to remain calm.

At one point, the lawyer reportedly demanded to leave the premises, but police tactfully continued to engage him while additional personnel from the city police arrived to assist.

The attempt was successfully foiled without any injuries. He was subsequently detained and taken to a police station for further inquiry.

The incident comes amid heightened tension and protests across the Imphal valley following the Tronglaobi blast.