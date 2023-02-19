Imphal: Foreign delegates attending G20 dialogue forum visits Nupi Keithel

Imphal, Feb 19: The foreign delegates including diplomats and business leaders who arrived here to attend the first B20(Business 20) conference of Northeast - the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community visited the iconic Nupi Keithel(women’s market) which is the Asia’s all women run market this morning.

The delegates also visited the historic Kangla Fort located in the heart of Imphal town prior to their depature for New Delhi.

Most of the foreign delegates whom this reporter had interviewed during the visit expressed their desire to explore investment avenues in fields of tourism, skill development and agri & allied activities etc as some of them had even termed that the state is ‘flying to future’ in an improved way.

Meanwhile, on Friday first B20(Business 20)conference of Northeast India which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community was formally inaugurated in Imphal with the participation of 72 foreign delegates from 23 countries besides other delegates from different parts of the country.

While on the second day of the conference on Saturday, the delegates visited the Marjing Polo Complex at Heingang hillock in Imphal, East district wherein the world’s tallest brass coated polo statue is located, Loktak-the largest freshwater lake in eastern India and Ethnic Park located near the popular Keibul Lamjao-World’s only floating national park and home to Manipur’s state animal (Sangai deer) as a part of a B20 Conference.

Notably, the delegates were warmly received by the locals of Heingang,Moirang,Semdra and Moirang Khunou-Thangai in their traditional attire as when they arrived in groups at all the locations with different cultural dances and songs.

Furthermore, the delegation also witnessed an exhibition polo match at Heingangg kangjeibung along with a demonstration of ‘Arambai’ (iron tipped feathered weapons used by war warriors).