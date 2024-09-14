Imphal curfew eased for an hour: Residents rush to stock up on essentials

Imphal, Sept. 14: The Manipur government temporarily lifted the curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East districts from 5 am to 4 pm on Saturday, allowing residents to stock up on essential items, according to official notifications.

The District Magistrates of Imphal West and Imphal East issued separate orders stating, “Due to the developing law and order situation in the district, there is a need to relax the movement restrictions to facilitate the general public in purchasing essential items, including medicines and food.”

Following the curfew relaxation, large crowds rushed to the main markets, including the Khwairamband Keithel, to purchase necessities such as food and medicines.

However, the order stressed that the relaxation did not permit any gatherings, sit-in protests, or rallies without prior approval from the authorities.

The full curfew was initially imposed on September 10 following a wave of student protests demanding the removal of the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Security Advisor.

Protestors cited the officials' alleged inability to manage Kuki militant attacks in fringe areas as the reason for their protests.

In response to these demonstrations, the Manipur government also suspended internet services across several districts from September 10 to 15.

However, broadband services were partially restored in some areas on Friday, September 13, while other regions remained without internet access.

In light of the unrest, schools and colleges across the state were ordered to remain closed on September 13 and 14, further highlighting the tense situation in Manipur.