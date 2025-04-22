IMD warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms across Northeast till April 27

Guwahati, April 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, has warned of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and adjoining Northeastern states till April 27.

Issuing a detailed weather forecast on Monday, the IMD said that an east-west trough extending from northwest Rajasthan to east Bangladesh, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and North Bangladesh, is influencing the weather conditions in the region.

These systems are expected to result in persistent cloud cover and significant rainfall activity, particularly during the pre-monsoon spell.

Forecast Highlights (April 21–25):

Day 1–2 (April 21–22):

Moderate rain is very likely over most parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 50–60 km/h) are likely at isolated places across Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Day 3–5 (April 23–25):

The threat of thunderstorms continues with gusty winds up to 50 km/h. Rain intensity may slightly decrease but isolated heavy showers will persist in Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Guwahati update:

In the city, cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely over the next seven days. Maximum temperature recorded was around 32.5°C, with a seasonal high of 36.4°C earlier in March.

Despite low rainfall accumulation this month, the IMD predicts a gradual intensification of pre-monsoon activity. Localised thunderstorms and lightning strikes remain a concern, and citizens are urged to exercise caution, especially in vulnerable areas.

Advisory:

The IMD urges the public to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, secure loose outdoor objects, and keep track of weather updates via the Mausam, Meghdoot, and Damini mobile apps for real-time forecasts and alerts.