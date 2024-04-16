IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm in Northeast India

Guwahati, April 16: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather bulletin predicting light to moderate rain, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, across several regions in the northeastern states of India for the next few days.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning and isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India during 16th-21st April, 2024. pic.twitter.com/p2YcU88pzi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 16, 2024

According to the bulletin, a cyclonic circulation persists over east Bihar and its neighbouring areas. Additionally, a trough extends from the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over east Bihar to south Chhattisgarh, crossing through Jharkhand and Odisha. Furthermore, another cyclonic circulation has been reported over northeast Assam.



As per the IMD forecast, the affected regions include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, where residents can expect light to moderate precipitation with intermittent thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places across various states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Wind gusts of 30–40 kmph are also anticipated in these regions. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

The advisory urges residents and authorities to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with adverse weather conditions.























