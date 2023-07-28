85 years of service to the nation
North East

IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Northeast region

By The Assam Tribune
IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Northeast region
Representational image 

Guwahati, Jul 28: The Indian Meterological Department on Friday predicted that light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the region from July 28 to August 1.

Furthermore, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya to receive Isolated very heavy rainfall across the states.

Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely occur over Sikkim & Odisha as well.

The Assam Tribune


