IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Northeast region

Guwahati, Jul 28: The Indian Meterological Department on Friday predicted that light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the region from July 28 to August 1.
Furthermore, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya to receive Isolated very heavy rainfall across the states.
Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely occur over Sikkim & Odisha as well.
