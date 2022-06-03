IMD predicts increased rainfall activity over Northeast from June 3 to 7

Guwahati, June 3: After southwest monsoon has further advanced and covered the entire northeast India and some parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, today (June 3), the northeastern region will be under the grip of intense rainfall activity, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The ongoing rain spell is being caused by a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and strong southwesterly winds invading the region from the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level. The east-west trough now runs from the above cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland across Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

As per IMD, moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till June 7.

Thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rains is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura for the next few days.

The IMD has issued the following warning:







