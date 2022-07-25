IMD predicts increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region

Guwahati, July 25: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India for the next few days and issued a yellow alert in the region.

The Met department issued yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.









The IMD in a press release asserted that a northward shift of monsoon trough is predicted due to which increased rainfall activity will be triggered in the northern parts of India.

In its special weather bulletin on Monday, the IMD stated, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through the centre of Low Pressure Area over south Pakistan & adjoining Kutch, Jaisalmer, Kota, Damoh, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Moisture incursion is very likely to occur due to strong lower level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during 27-29 July 2022. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/ heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over the northeastern states."

Isolated very heavy rainfall very is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th, 28th and 29th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th July, 2022, IMD informed.





