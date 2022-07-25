84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

IMD predicts increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region

By The Assam Tribune
IMD predicts increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region
X

Representational Image | PTI Photo

Guwahati, July 25: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India for the next few days and issued a yellow alert in the region.

The Met department issued yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.



The IMD in a press release asserted that a northward shift of monsoon trough is predicted due to which increased rainfall activity will be triggered in the northern parts of India.

In its special weather bulletin on Monday, the IMD stated, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through the centre of Low Pressure Area over south Pakistan & adjoining Kutch, Jaisalmer, Kota, Damoh, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Moisture incursion is very likely to occur due to strong lower level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during 27-29 July 2022. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/ heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over the northeastern states."

Isolated very heavy rainfall very is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th, 28th and 29th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th July, 2022, IMD informed.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Next Story
Similar Posts
Arunachal: 10 out of 19 Assam labourers who fled construction site rescued
25 July 2022 9:46 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 25: A total of 10 labourers out of the 19 who went missing from a road construction...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two more missing Assam workers found in Arunachal forests after 20 days
25 July 2022 7:22 AM GMT

Itanagar, July 25: With two more workers rescued on Sunday, so far 10 of the 19 Assam workers who...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tourism back on track in Sikkim, say officials
24 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Gangtok, Jul 24: Tourism industry, the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, has got back on its feet since...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Top NE police officers vow to work together on insurgency, drug trafficking
24 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 24: Insurgency, extremism and drug trafficking have emerged as the major security...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Seven of 19 missing labourers found in Arunachal jungle
23 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 23: Seven of the 19 labourers who went missing from a road construction site in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam bikers, on way to Arunachal's Tawang, found dead in deep gorge
22 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 22: Bodies of four people from Assam were found in a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura's GST collection has more than doubled in 5 years: Deputy CM
21 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 21: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday said the GST collection...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nagaland civilian killings: SC stays criminal proceedings against 30 Army men
21 July 2022 9:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 21: The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings against 30 members of the 21...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maiden test flight lands in Itanagar Greenfield Airport
2022-07-19T20:31:12+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 19: In a major boost to the air connectivity sector in this landlocked Himalayan...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

19 labourers 'missing' from a remote location in Arunachal, body of an unidentified man recovered:...
19 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Nineteen road construction workers from Assam, engaged in a BRO road building...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, successful open-heart surgeries in Mizoram
19 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 19: A group of doctors successfully performed open-heart surgeries on two high-risk...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along
19 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Kohima, Jul 19: BJP's Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Contractual employees of NHM Mizoram call off their agitation
18 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Aizawl, July 18: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram called off their...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IMD predicts increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region

Guwahati, July 25: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India for the next few days and issued a yellow alert in the region.

The Met department issued yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.



The IMD in a press release asserted that a northward shift of monsoon trough is predicted due to which increased rainfall activity will be triggered in the northern parts of India.

In its special weather bulletin on Monday, the IMD stated, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through the centre of Low Pressure Area over south Pakistan & adjoining Kutch, Jaisalmer, Kota, Damoh, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Moisture incursion is very likely to occur due to strong lower level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during 27-29 July 2022. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/ heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over the northeastern states."

Isolated very heavy rainfall very is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th, 28th and 29th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th July, 2022, IMD informed.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Similar Posts
Arunachal: 10 out of 19 Assam labourers who fled construction site rescued
25 July 2022 9:46 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 25: A total of 10 labourers out of the 19 who went missing from a road construction...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two more missing Assam workers found in Arunachal forests after 20 days
25 July 2022 7:22 AM GMT

Itanagar, July 25: With two more workers rescued on Sunday, so far 10 of the 19 Assam workers who...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tourism back on track in Sikkim, say officials
24 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Gangtok, Jul 24: Tourism industry, the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, has got back on its feet since...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Top NE police officers vow to work together on insurgency, drug trafficking
24 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 24: Insurgency, extremism and drug trafficking have emerged as the major security...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Seven of 19 missing labourers found in Arunachal jungle
23 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 23: Seven of the 19 labourers who went missing from a road construction site in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam bikers, on way to Arunachal's Tawang, found dead in deep gorge
22 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 22: Bodies of four people from Assam were found in a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura's GST collection has more than doubled in 5 years: Deputy CM
21 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 21: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday said the GST collection...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nagaland civilian killings: SC stays criminal proceedings against 30 Army men
21 July 2022 9:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 21: The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings against 30 members of the 21...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maiden test flight lands in Itanagar Greenfield Airport
2022-07-19T20:31:12+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 19: In a major boost to the air connectivity sector in this landlocked Himalayan...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

19 labourers 'missing' from a remote location in Arunachal, body of an unidentified man recovered:...
19 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Nineteen road construction workers from Assam, engaged in a BRO road building...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, successful open-heart surgeries in Mizoram
19 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 19: A group of doctors successfully performed open-heart surgeries on two high-risk...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along
19 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Kohima, Jul 19: BJP's Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Contractual employees of NHM Mizoram call off their agitation
18 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Aizawl, July 18: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram called off their...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X