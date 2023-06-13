IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Northeast region

Guwahati, Jun 13: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at isolated locations across the Northeast region including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Tuesday to Saturday.

Moreover isolated extremely heavy downpours are likely to take place Assam and Meghalaya between Wednesday and Saturday.

Regarding the precipitation activity IMD issued a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) over Northeast region for Tuesday.