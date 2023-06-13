85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Northeast region

By The Assam Tribune
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Northeast region
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jun 13: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at isolated locations across the Northeast region including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Tuesday to Saturday.

Moreover isolated extremely heavy downpours are likely to take place Assam and Meghalaya between Wednesday and Saturday.

Regarding the precipitation activity IMD issued a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) over Northeast region for Tuesday.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Northeast region

Guwahati, Jun 13: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at isolated locations across the Northeast region including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Tuesday to Saturday.

Moreover isolated extremely heavy downpours are likely to take place Assam and Meghalaya between Wednesday and Saturday.

Regarding the precipitation activity IMD issued a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) over Northeast region for Tuesday.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X