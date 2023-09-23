85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North-eastern states

By The Assam Tribune
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North-eastern states
X
Representational Image 
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sep 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to occur over the Northeastern states of India.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during 23rd, 24th and 27th September.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh to witness heavy rainfall on September 23rd and 24th.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North-eastern states

Guwahati, Sep 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to occur over the Northeastern states of India.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during 23rd, 24th and 27th September.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh to witness heavy rainfall on September 23rd and 24th.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X