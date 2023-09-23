IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North-eastern states

Guwahati, Sep 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to occur over the Northeastern states of India.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during 23rd, 24th and 27th September.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh to witness heavy rainfall on September 23rd and 24th.