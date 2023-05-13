IMD predicts heavy rainfall in NE region as cyclone Mocha intensifies

Guwahati, May 13: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings in the Northeastern State of India after cyclone Mocha intensifies to ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal".





ESCS MOCHA located near latitude 15.4 N and longitude 89.1 E, about 570 km NNW of Port Blair, 730 km SSW of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 660 km SW of Sittwe (Myanmar). To cross SE Bangladesh and N Myanmar coasts around noon of 14th May, as a VSCS. pic.twitter.com/2WI6pDBUSI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 13, 2023



As per IMD bulletin, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Strom “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly northeastwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 5:30am today, the 13th May 2023 at about 570 km north-northwest of Port Blair, 730 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 660 km southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).



It would reach its peak intensity around Saturday evening, the IMD said, adding that it is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around Sunday noon with maximum sustained wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph.

Rainfall at most places in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and southern Assam and heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of these states on Sunday.

The IMD statement said that damage to loose and unsecured structures, some breaches in kutcha road due to heavy rain with the possibility of landslide, uprooting of small trees and breaking of tree branches, damage to small trees and damage to standing crops are likely to occur in these northeastern states.

As per reports, the state governments of Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Manipur have asked the district, disaster management and all concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and damage to property.