IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Assam & other parts of northeastern states

Guwahati, May 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rainfall at most places on Sunday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in several parts of north-eastern states.

According to IMD, Assam and Meghalaya will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 29, 2024.



On the other hand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 26 and 28, 2024, and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 27, 2024.



Furthermore, Arunachal Pradesh will witness light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 27 and May 28.











