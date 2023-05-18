IMD issues yellow alert over Northeastern states

Guwahati, May 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with lightning and gusty winds over Northeastern states for five days.

According to IMD this a result of the incursion of moisture in the atmosphere due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India.

The weather department issued an yellow alert for Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 17 to May 21. On the other hand yellow alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh from May 20 to May 21.

In Assam, the Nimatighat in Jorhat district recorded 8 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by 7 cm rain at Beki Road Bridge and Barpeta respectively.

The overcast sky and incessant rain dragged down the maximum temperature by two to seven degrees Celsius at several places. Mercury plummeted to 22 degrees Celsius in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Agartala recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the NE on Wednesday, followed by Guwahati at 30,2 degrees Celsius.