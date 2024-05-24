IMD issues orange alert for Assam & other parts of northeastern states

Guwahati, May 24: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Assam and other north-eastern states on Friday.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, 2024.



On the other hand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness extremely heavy rainfall on May 27, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 26 and 28, 2024.



Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh will receive extremely heavy rainfall on May 28 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 27.



Whereby, Sikkim will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024.



















