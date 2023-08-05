85 years of service to the nation
North East

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in North-eastern states for next 4-5 days

By The Assam Tribune
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in North-eastern states for next 4-5 days
Representational image 

Guwahati, Aug 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms with lightning in Assam and other northeastern states in the next four to five days.

Furthermore, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued orange alert in several districts of Assam including Charaideo, Karbi Anglong East, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Barpeta,

While on the other hand yellow alert has been issued for Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Hojai, Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara Mancachar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

