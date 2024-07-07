IMD forecasts heavy rain in Assam & North-eastern region

Guwahati, Jul 7: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and across several parts of the north-eastern region.

According to IMD, Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9, 2024.



On the other hand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 8, 2024.



Meanwhile, Assam is still grappling with severe flooding, with over 2.3 lakh people across 29 districts affected by the annual deluge, and the death toll has risen to 58.



Major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kushiyara, and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark.





असम एवं मेघालय में 08 और 09 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की अत्यधिक संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/2JcUpsWYhp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 7, 2024





नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में 08 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की अत्यधिक संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/AFo2qtfusB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 7, 2024



