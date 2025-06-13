“We may not be able to talk for a while..”, Air India cabin crew Nganthoi’s final message before take-off

Imphal, June 13: Grief has gripped the quiet neighbourhood of Awang Leikai in Thoubal district following the devastating news of the Air India plane crash.

Among those on board the ill-fated flight was 21-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a member of the cabin crew.

Nganthoi’s last message to her family still echoes in their hearts: “I’m going to London. In a few minutes, we’ll take off. We may not be able to talk for a while as it’s an international flight.”

As news of the crash broke, panic and despair set in. “We called her several times, but no one picked up. The internet on her phone is still active. We stopped calling around 6 pm, fearing it would drain the battery,” her eldest sister recounted.

The tragedy has left the family devastated, clinging to hope while waiting for official confirmation.“We have contacted the aviation authorities, but there’s been no update yet,” they said.

Nganthoi’s journey was one of quiet ambition and resilience. At just 17, while pursuing her undergraduate studies, she applied for an Air India cabin crew position during a recruitment drive in Imphal. It was a spontaneous decision, but she got selected. Three years later, she was posted in Mumbai, proudly representing Manipur on international routes.

“She was shy and unsure at first, but so determined,” a relative recalled.

Nganthoi was the middle child among three sisters. Her elder sister works at a private school, and her youngest is in Class 9. The family, with modest means, had pinned their hopes on Nganthoi. “When she got the job, we couldn’t believe it. We were so proud,” said her cousin Khenjita.

Academically bright, Nganthoi had always been a top student, often ranking first or second in her class. She had attended the prestigious Messi School and even attempted NEET, performing well, though not securing a seat. Later, she enrolled at DM College of Commerce but had to leave after being selected by Air India.

Among her 2023 batchmates, she was the youngest.

As the community mourns, Nganthoi's story stands as a poignant reminder of youthful dreams, dedication, and the fragility of life. Her legacy lives on in the love and pride of those she left behind.