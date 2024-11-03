ILP for Dimapur in progress; permanent status for pre-1963 non-Naga residents: CM Rio

Dimapur, Nov 3: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said that implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) in Dimapur district is under process. Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of the Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) at the Dimapur District Sports Complex, Rio said those non-Nagas who settled in Dimapur before 1963—the cut-off year for permanent residency—would be given permanent resident status.

"We cannot dislocate and do injustice to any Indian citizen because we are under the Indian Union," he stressed, adding other communities should also be included in the state.

He reminded that when Nagaland attained statehood, not only the Naga tribes of Nagaland but the Kukis, Kacharis, Garos, and Karbis were also declared tribes of the state. Rio added that since they were declared tribes, they would be known as non-Naga indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland.

The Chief Minister said the permanent residents, including non-Naga permanent residents, would be accorded "privilege."

On the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), he said the government is yet to decide on it. He added that a discussion with tribal hohos (bodies) and civil society organisations of the state would be held in this regard.

However, Rio said that the proposed RIIN would not be conducted in the manner of a census or the electoral rolls. The villages have the authority to decide the indigenous status or otherwise of the residents. On the vexed Naga political issue, the Chief Minister said a solution has been eluding because "we are not united." Rio noted that everybody, including the Nagaland political groups, "over ground people," and politicians, is calling for integration of all Naga tribes and other communities who have come here and made this place their home. Saluting the NCD for its vision for unity and oneness, Rio said the organisation's past leaders had sown the seeds of unity, wisdom, and togetherness.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the NCD on its 75th anniversary being observed under the theme, 'Celebrating Naga unity'. In his presidential address, NCD president Etsungmomo Kithan said that the Council was formed to address the pressing need for unity among the Nagas and the diverse communities of Dimapur for peaceful coexistence.