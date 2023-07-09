Illegal foreign liquor, cigarettes recovered in Mizoram

Guwahati, Jul 9: The Assam Rifles recovered a huge consignment of illegal foreign origin liquor, cigarettes and beer worth around Rs. 24.53 lakh in Champai district of Mizoram, an official statement stated on Saturday.

The consignment was seized in the general area of Zokhawthar of Champai district.

Later the seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department on July 7 for further investigation,