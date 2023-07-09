85 years of service to the nation
North East

Illegal foreign liquor, cigarettes recovered in Mizoram

By The Assam Tribune
Illegal foreign liquor, cigarettes recovered in Mizoram
Guwahati, Jul 9: The Assam Rifles recovered a huge consignment of illegal foreign origin liquor, cigarettes and beer worth around Rs. 24.53 lakh in Champai district of Mizoram, an official statement stated on Saturday.

The consignment was seized in the general area of Zokhawthar of Champai district.

Later the seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department on July 7 for further investigation,

