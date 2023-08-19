85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 cr seized at Assam-Tripura border

By IANS
Illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 cr seized at Assam-Tripura border
X

Photo: Karimganj Police (Facebook)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, August 19: A huge cache of illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 crore was seized at the Assam-Tripura border area in Karimganj district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 61,000 bottles were found in a truck that Karimganj police stopped in the Churaibari neighborhood near the inter-state border.

Pratap Das, an Additional Superintendent of Police at Karimganj, stated: "As part of our ongoing operation against drugs, on Friday night, we stopped a truck at Churaibari check post at Assam-Tripura border. From the vehicle, we have recovered and seized 61,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup.

“The bottles that were seized are thought to be worth roughly Rs 4 crore in the open market."

In the meantime, Biswajit Biswas, the truck's driver, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

IANS


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 cr seized at Assam-Tripura border

Guwahati, August 19: A huge cache of illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 crore was seized at the Assam-Tripura border area in Karimganj district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 61,000 bottles were found in a truck that Karimganj police stopped in the Churaibari neighborhood near the inter-state border.

Pratap Das, an Additional Superintendent of Police at Karimganj, stated: "As part of our ongoing operation against drugs, on Friday night, we stopped a truck at Churaibari check post at Assam-Tripura border. From the vehicle, we have recovered and seized 61,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup.

“The bottles that were seized are thought to be worth roughly Rs 4 crore in the open market."

In the meantime, Biswajit Biswas, the truck's driver, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

IANS


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X