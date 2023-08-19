Illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 cr seized at Assam-Tripura border

Guwahati, August 19: A huge cache of illegal cough syrups worth Rs 4 crore was seized at the Assam-Tripura border area in Karimganj district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 61,000 bottles were found in a truck that Karimganj police stopped in the Churaibari neighborhood near the inter-state border.

Pratap Das, an Additional Superintendent of Police at Karimganj, stated: "As part of our ongoing operation against drugs, on Friday night, we stopped a truck at Churaibari check post at Assam-Tripura border. From the vehicle, we have recovered and seized 61,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup.

“The bottles that were seized are thought to be worth roughly Rs 4 crore in the open market."

In the meantime, Biswajit Biswas, the truck's driver, was arrested in connection with the seizure.