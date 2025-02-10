Illegal coal mining to dominate M’laya budget session as MDA partners plan to confront allies

Guwahati, Feb 10: The contentious issue of illegal coal mining is set to take centre stage in the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly session, scheduled to commence on February 28, as two coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) prepare to confront their allies over the ongoing allegations.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), part of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led MDA 2.0 coalition, has called for a clear and transparent discussion regarding reports of illegal coal mining and transportation activities in the state.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Tourism Minister and MDA spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh, stressed the need for clarity on the matter, acknowledging the widespread allegations.

Lyngdoh stated that while the issue involved allegations, it was crucial to address them directly. “Many of the reports are vague, and we need detailed clarification on the matter,” he said.

The state BJP, meanwhile, is preparing to take a stand against the alleged illegal activities, with plans to “expose” the coal mining and transportation operations.

According to BJP vice president Bernard N Marak, the party has conducted extensive research into the issue and compiled a detailed report, which will soon be submitted to the party headquarters in Delhi for further action.

“We have done our homework and compiled a comprehensive report,” Marak said.

The BJP leader also took aim at the government for its lack of response to their inquiries on illegal coal transportation, accusing it of “turning a deaf ear” to the issue.

“Every time we raise the issue, the government ignores it. With our committee in place, we will ensure that the concerns are escalated,” he added.

Earlier, Justice Katakey had announced that investigations into seven complaints related to illegal coal trade are underway.

Notices were issued to all individuals involved, although one failed to appear before the committee despite a hearing being scheduled in Guwahati for their convenience.