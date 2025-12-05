Illegal coal mining persists in Meghalaya, authorities urged to intensify Patrolling

Shillong, Dec 5: Illegal coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya are continuing despite appointment of a one-man committee by the High Court to monitor the situation and the assurance given by the State Government to check such activities.

In his 34th interim report, Brojendra Prasad Katakey, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court, has reiterated that illegal mining of coal and its transportation are continuing. He has directed the authorities concerned to intensify patrolling where such illegal activities are taking place.

“Illegal coal mining activities in East Jaintia Hills District are most, which is also presently going on,” the report said, while directing the authorities “to increase the patrolling of those identified areas on a regular basis”.

All the entry and exit points in Meghalaya have to be personally supervised by the Deputy Commissioner and SP of each district to prevent the transportation of illegally mined coal.

These officials have also been directed to submit detailed action-taken reports and the progress being made with regard to checking illegal mining, to the Chief Secretary or a designated Additional Chief Secretary on a monthly basis.

The committee also raised serious concern over shortage of 40554.72 metric tonnes of inventoried coal detected in the CIL depots of East Jaintia Hills district.

Katakey has directed an enquiry to be conducted by the Secretary of the Mining and Geology Department and submission of the report in this connection within a fortnight.

The Meghalaya Government has been directed to immediately release funds to demolish illegal coke oven plants following a previous High Court order. Sixteen such illegal coke plants have been identified in East Jaintia Hills and 17 in West Khasi Hills districts.

“Till such demolition, the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the said districts shall ensure that said plants are not operating,” the interim report added.

The Mining and Geology Department has also been directed to accelerate the submission of project proposals required for utilising Rs 100 crore deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board. Only a small amount has been used so far and the rest of the fund should be used for environmental and regulatory purposes, as mandated by the Supreme Court, the panel report said.





By

Staff Correspondent