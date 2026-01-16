IGCL’s Tripura–Mizoram gas pipeline nears halfway mark, 45% work done

Agartala, Jan 16: Installation work on the natural gas pipeline connecting Tripura and Mizoram is progressing steadily, with nearly 45 per cent of the project completed so far.

The 119.5-km pipeline is being implemented by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGCL) under the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid and is scheduled for completion by December,2027.

Officials said the pipeline would originate from the Panisagar receiving terminal in Tripura and pass through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit in Mizoram. From there, it will extend towards Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal, about 21 km from Aizawl.

Upon completion of the pipeline up to Sihhmui, household gas connections within Aizawl city will be provided by Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL), officials added.

Mizoram Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs B Lalchhanzova visited Agartala recently to review the progress of the project. During his visit, the minister held meetings with officials of TNGCL and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and also inspected a compressed natural gas (CNG) station in the city.

He later visited a residential complex here where around 330 households are already connected through piped natural gas, gaining first-hand insight into the benefits of the system.

Addressing TNGCL officials, Lalchhanzova said the completion of the pipeline would be a significant milestone for Mizoram, ensuring a reliable and affordable supply of natural gas.

He noted that the availability of gas would cater not only to domestic consumers but also support commercial, industrial, and transport sectors.

The minister expressed confidence that the project would generate employment opportunities and facilitate the establishment of major industries in the State.

He urged IGCL and TNGCL to maintain diligence and adhere strictly to the stipulated timeline to ensure timely completion of the project.