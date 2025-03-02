IFCSAP organises 'Sadbhavna Pad Yatra' in Doimukh to protect indigenous faith

Itanagar, March 2: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) organised a 'Sadbhavna Pad Yatra' in Doimukh town on Saturday to express its support for implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, in toto.

Hundreds of indigenous faith followers, including senior citizens, women, and youths from different communities joined the foot march.

Clad in traditional attire, participants holding placards and banners, started their walk from the Rono Ground and marched through the Doimukh township, raising slogans demanding legal measures to protect their culture and religious heritage.

"APFRA has not been implemented despite being passed by the State Assembly way back in 1978. After the formation of IFCSAP, we have repeatedly submitted our representation to successive governments demanding implementation of the anti-conversion law, but there was no response. Hence, our former IFCSAP leaders were compelled to take legal help and had to file a public interest litigation (PIL). And now, the State Government is following the directive of the High Court to frame the rules," IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi said.

He maintained that the Act is not against any religion and is aimed at protecting the tradition, culture as well as indigenous faiths of the State.

"There is no objection from any other religious group other than the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) claiming that the Act is unconstitutional. If the Act is unconstitutional, why is the ACF not going to court?" he asked.

The IFCSAP requested the State Government to initiate the move to implement the Act without delay.

During the event, lawyer Pritam Taffo highlighted the legal perspective of the Freedom of Religion Act and Constitutional rights. Former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang also spoke on the occasion.