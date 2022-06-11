IED found planted in front of pharmacy in Imphal

Imphal, Jun 11: An IED was found planted in front of a pharmacy at Kombirei Keithel under Lamphel police station of Imphal West district on Friday morning.

Personnel of the Manipur police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad defused the IED.

Police said that the mobile phone fitted with an IED was found inside an unattended tiffin cane carrier in front of the Lamphel Pharmacy at Kombirei Keithel in the morning, around 8 am.

The police quoting the owner of the pharmacy said that a salesman of the pharmacy found the tiffin carrier when he was about to open the shop for the day.

Suspicious over finding a mobile handset inside the tiffin carrier, he informed the owner who in turn instantly informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot immediately closed the road passing through the area before calling out bomb experts of the state police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.