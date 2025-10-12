IED found at Umsning market in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi; safely defused

Shillong, Oct 12: An improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered at the Umsning market in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district and was safely defused by security personnel, police said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh, an abandoned bag containing suspected explosives was found on Saturday evening in a compound located in front of the Meghalaya Rural Bank at the market.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a K-9 unit were immediately deployed to the site. Upon inspection, the teams confirmed the presence of explosives, and the IED was safely neutralised by the BDDS team soon after.

"On analysis, it was found that the IED was made using 4.7 kg of gelatine, 10 detonators, and around 50 iron rod pieces as splinters," Singh said.

All the materials were seized from the spot as per standard operating procedures, taking all necessary precautions, he said.

There was no loss of life or property during the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. One suspect has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP added.





