IED explodes in Meghalaya; one injured, probe underway

Shillong, Mar 10: One person was injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast near the Shillong City Bus Syndicate, close to the Sweepers Colony in Them Iew Mawlong, Meghalaya, the police said here today.

No organisation has taken responsibility for the attack.



"We have determined that an IED caused the explosion. Our investigation is focused on identifying the perpetrators and the method used to trigger the blast. Both bomb squad personnel and forensic experts are currently examining the evidence at the scene," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi said.



The blast occurred within a small disused tin structure near the bus stand of the syndicate at approximately 10:30 p.m., causing damage limited to the tin structure and a few adjacent window panes, according to Ravi.



Gurjit Singh, the Secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), reported that an individual from the Sweepers Colony, identified as Lakhan Singh, sustained minor injuries in the incident. Singh added that the injured individual received first aid at the hospital and has since been discharged.

Expressing concern over the IED blast, Singh urged the government to prioritise the security of residents in the colony and stressed the importance of preventing such incidents in the future. "We have contacted the Home Department to request enhanced security measures following the blast," stated the HPC Secretary.

When asked, Singh emphasised the need for the government to conduct a thorough investigation, stating, "We cannot speculate on potential suspects and will await the government's findings."

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case regarding the incident.