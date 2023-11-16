IED blast near Assam Rifles patrol vehicle in Manipur, no one injured

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Imphal, Nov 16: Suspected militants triggered a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast when an Assam Rifles vehicle was on a routine patrol at Saibol area in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Thursday, officials said.
Ten Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in the mine-protected vehicle. No one was injured and no damage took place in the IED explosion.
Officials said that after the blast, the extremists fired a few rounds and the Assam Rifles troopers retaliated.
Immediately after the blast and firing, a massive search operation was launched to nab the militants, the official said, adding that there is no information yet on whether any of the rebels have been injured or killed.
