IDP sit-in swells into major rally in Imphal as anger mounts over delayed return

Imphal, Nov. 30: A peaceful sit-in demonstration by internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Kangla Western Gate on Saturday swelled into a massive rally, as families uprooted by the May 2023 violence demanded their long-overdue right to return to their abandoned homes.

Displaced people from Churachandpur, Moreh, Ikou, Dolaithabi and Torbung joined the march, intensifying frustration over what they describe as the Government’s “failure” to fulfil its own rehabilitation commitments.

IDPs currently staying in relief camps across Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West began the protest with a sit-in, raising slogans such as “Eikhoi yum da halhanbiyu” (we should be allowed to return home), “Sangai Festival touba yaningde” (we condemn the Sangai Festival), and “Sarkar gi Thouwong yaningde” (the Government’s attitude is not acceptable).

Their chants mirrored growing resentment at the State’s decision to prioritise the Sangai Festival amid continued displacement.

Speaking at the protest, displaced demonstrator Irom Abu expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Government’s approach.

“IDPs from different parts of Manipur who are now taking refuge in the valley have gathered here today. The Government is going ahead with the Sangai Festival. While the festival itself is good, the timing is completely wrong. By organising it now, the Government is trying to show that peace has returned to Manipur, but that is not the truth. We are still unable to go back to our homes,” said Irom Abu, a displaced protestor.

He also criticised the State’s attempt to project normalcy despite limited progress on rehabilitation.

“Peace has not returned to Manipur, yet the Government wants to portray that everything is normal, this is not true,” he added.

“It is already the end of November with only one month left in the year and IDPs are still in camps. According to their own plan, all IDPs should have been able to return by this time, but the initiative has turned into a failure.”

He further questioned, “When will IDPs from Moreh, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur be able to return home?”

As the demonstration intensified, senior police officials expressed concern that the crowd might attempt to move toward the Raj Bhavan. Security forces intervened quickly, guiding the rally through the overbridge and into the city’s congested market areas to prevent escalation.

More displaced families joined en route, turning the demonstration into a large procession that marched from Kangla Western Gate to Uripok.

The rally concluded at the Uripok Community Hall, where the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) was holding a major public meeting.

Speakers at the meeting accused the Government of neglecting the plight of thousands who remain in relief camps even 18 months after the eruption of ethnic violence. They criticised the decision to hold the Sangai Festival, alleging it was an attempt to showcase a return to normalcy while rehabilitation efforts lag far behind.