IDP rehabilitation top priority, Manipur govt assures amid phased resettlement plan

Imphal, Jan 15: The Manipur government on Wednesday said the rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) remains its highest humanitarian priority, with comprehensive security assessments underway at all proposed resettlement sites to ensure long-term safety and stability.

In a letter addressed to representatives of IDPs and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, Special Secretary (Home) A Subash Singh said the resettlement process is contingent upon several interlinked factors, including the prevailing security situation, readiness of resettlement sites, land availability, flow of funds, climatic conditions and livelihood feasibility.

“Rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs remains the highest humanitarian priority. The process is being implemented in a phased, dynamic and pragmatic manner rather than as a rigid, one-time, deadline-driven exercise,” the letter stated.

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities claiming at least 260 lives and displacing tens of thousands of people. The prolonged unrest has left large sections of the population living in relief camps across the state.

The government said it has prepared a comprehensive resettlement plan covering around 60,000 displaced persons under various central and state schemes.

The rehabilitation framework, it added, goes beyond mere physical relocation and places emphasis on education, livelihood opportunities and the overall well-being of displaced families.

According to the letter, phased resettlement has already begun under a Rs 523-crore Rehabilitation and Resettlement package announced in the Manipur Budget 2025–26. Phase I focuses on families whose houses were partially damaged during the violence.

Phase II covers families being provided permanent housing under the PMAY-G (Special Package) within their respective districts.

Phase III, considered the most complex, involves inter-district relocation between valley and hill districts.

This phase requires enhanced coordination among civil authorities, security agencies and local stakeholders, along with substantial infrastructure development and robust security arrangements.

The government said district commissioners, security forces and community representatives are jointly planning resettlement measures.

Security barracks and deployment infrastructure are being integrated with housing projects, and resettlement is being undertaken only in areas where long-term peace and safety can be reasonably assured.

Reiterating its commitment, the government said IDP resettlement is being treated as a continuous humanitarian mission rather than a one-time administrative exercise.

Regular engagement with community representatives is being maintained to address grievances, rebuild trust and restore dignity to those displaced by the violence.

The assurance comes amid continued concerns among IDPs over safety, livelihood and the pace of rehabilitation in a state still grappling with the aftermath of one of its worst internal conflicts in recent decades.

PTI