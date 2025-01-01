Idol vandalised in Tripura; authorities urge calm amidst communal harmony concerns

Agartala, Jan 1: A roadside temple in Sonamura, a bordering area in Tripura's Sepahijala district, was allegedly desecrated on New Year’s Eve, raising concerns about communal harmony. The idol of Lord Shani, located inside a bamboo-fenced shrine, was found dislocated and lying upside down. Locals also reported attempts to disfigure the idol during the incident, which occurred around midnight.

Sonamura, known for its peaceful coexistence of Hindu and Muslim communities, witnessed swift action as people from both groups gathered at the site and alerted the police. Superintendent of Police BJ Reddy, who visited the spot, described the act as a "deliberate attempt to disrupt the area’s harmony".

“This is a mischievous activity aimed at disrupting the communal harmony of the area. We are scanning CCTV footage near the temple to identify the miscreants. Strict action will be taken,” Reddy assured.

Highlighting Sonamura’s history of peace, Reddy stated that no communal incidents had occurred there in over two years. Local authorities, including the Sonamura Nagar Panchayat, have emphasised the importance of community vigilance. “CCTV cameras installed across the area will help identify the perpetrators. Such incidents must not recur,” said the local councilor.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have urged the community to remain calm as they work to resolve the matter.