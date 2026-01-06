Identify, demolish illegal religious structures in Itanagar: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Jan 6: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he has directed district administrations to identify and demolish all unauthorised religious structures in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), amid growing concerns over illegal immigration.

Speaking to reporters, Khandu said, “I have instructed the deputy commissioners to identify and demolish all unauthorised religious structures in the state capital.”

The Chief Minister underscored that Arunachal Pradesh is protected under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, enforced through the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, to safeguard the land, culture and rights of indigenous communities.

He said the state government would soon roll out a fully digitised ILP system to strengthen monitoring and curb illegal immigration.

“Earlier, the ILP system could not be properly monitored. We have now migrated to a digital platform. After cabinet approval, new rules will come into force,” Khandu said.

Under the proposed system, employers bringing labourers from outside the state will be required to notify the government for verification, a measure aimed at preventing unauthorised migration. Khandu also said further amendments to the BEFR are being planned to make the law more stringent.

Reiterating the government’s position, the Chief Minister said enforcement of ILP norms and border controls would be strengthened, while ensuring all actions are carried out strictly within the framework of law.

The directive comes against the backdrop of sustained agitation by several youth organisations, which have alleged that illegal immigrants are constructing unauthorised religious structures in and around the state capital.

Several youth bodies — including the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation, the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal, and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation — have been spearheading protests against illegal immigration and unauthorised structures. In December, the groups enforced a 12-hour bandh in the state capital.

Their demands include the removal of what they describe as an illegally constructed ‘Capital Jama Masjid’ in Naharlagun, action against unauthorised settlements, a ban on weekly markets allegedly run by undocumented settlers, and tighter monitoring at entry gates.

Police officials, meanwhile, said ILP enforcement and verification drives are already being intensified to address loopholes and maintain law and order.





