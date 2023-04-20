85 years of service to the nation
North East

IAF rescues 13 Army personnel in Sikkim

By PTI
IAF rescues 13 Army personnel in Sikkim
New Delhi, Apr 19: IAF helicopters on Wednesday rescued 13 Army personnel from a mountainous area in North Sikkim after they were injured in a road accident.

The IAF deployed the helicopters to rescue the Army personnel after it received information about the accident, officials said.

In a tweet, the IAF said the Army personnel were rescued from the area that is on an altitude of 14,000 feet.

“On 19 Apr 23, amidst the harsh terrain & inclement weather of North Sikkim, IAF helicopters successfully rescued 13 Army personnel injured in a road accident from an altitude of 14,000 ft,” it said.

PTI


Similar Posts
