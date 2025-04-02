IAF C-17 aircraft delivers 65 mt of earthquake relief aid for Myanmar via Mizoram

Aizawl, April 2: A C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) touched down at the Lengpui Airport here today, carrying humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies for victims of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, airport officials said.

Officials stated that the US-manufactured aircraft carried 65 metric tonnes of essential relief materials like rice, drinking water, medicines, water filters, and tents. These supplies were unloaded at the airport before further transportation.

According to airport sources, the relief consignment is set to be moved to Zokhawthar in Champhai district, which borders Myanmar, under the supervision of the Assam Rifles.

From there, it is expected to be transported to the quake-hit regions of central Myanmar via the Chin state. Reports stated that discussions regarding the delivery of these supplies took place on Monday between the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Myanmar's military junta.

When questioned about the feasibility of transporting the aid through western Chin State, which is currently controlled by anti-coup resistance forces, an official admitted to having no information on the matter. A senior Assam Rifles officer also refrained from commenting on how the supplies would proceed beyond Zokhawthar.

Meanwhile, Hminga, a leader of the Hualngoram People's Organisation, which administers the western Chin state, stated that his group had not yet been informed about any relief material passing through their territory.

Hminga stressed that the humanitarian aid should be allowed safe passage, given the desperate need for assistance among earthquake survivors.