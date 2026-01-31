IAF, Army contain forest fires in Arunachal’s Lohit Valley & Mechuka

Itanagar, Jan 31: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army carried out swift and coordinated firefighting operations to contain forest fires in Lohit Valley and Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, preventing large-scale damage to lives, property, and fragile ecosystems.

In Lohit Valley, the IAF conducted aerial firefighting operations at an altitude of nearly 9,500 feet under challenging Himalayan conditions.

IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped approximately 12,000 litres of water in multiple sorties, demonstrating exceptional courage, precision, and professionalism in the rarefied air to bring the blaze under control.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the IAF for its prompt response, lauding the personnel for their dedication and commitment.

He said the timely intervention played a crucial role in mitigating damage in the remote and sensitive terrain of Lohit Valley.

In a related development, the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps of the Army swiftly contained a forest fire in Tongkorla area of Mechuka in Shi Yomi district following a request for assistance from a local landowner.

The Army mobilised a quick reaction team from the nearest battalion, which reached the site without delay and initiated coordinated ground firefighting operations.

Despite difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, the Army team acted with speed and discipline to bring the fire under control, preventing potential loss of human life, property, and surrounding forest cover.

The operations highlighted the critical role of the Indian Armed Forces as reliable first responders in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, especially in remote and high-altitude regions of the North East.

Both the IAF and the Army reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding lives, protecting the environment, and securing national assets beyond the call of duty.