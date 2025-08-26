Hundreds rally in Dimapur demanding justice for Kesuthlungle Newme’s killing

Dimapur, Aug 26: A protest rally against the delayed justice to 31-year-old Kesuthlungle Newme, who was found brutally killed near the NSCN (IM) Martyrs Park at Pimla village on April 7, was held at the Supermarket area here on Monday.

The rally, organised by the Zeliangrong Youth Organisation Nagaland, Zeliangrong Students' Union Nagaland, and Zeliangrong Mipui Organisation Nagaland, demanded the declaration of the names of the асcused involved in the murder, and early submission of the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report in the case.

Hundreds of people, mostly women, attended the rally.

After the rally, an ultimatum was served to the Dimapur Commissioner of Police by the protesters.

The organisations demanded to make the names of the culprits involved in the case be made public and the FSL report within 15 days. They warned that failing to address their demands would attract actions.

The three organisations said that despite their earlier representations on April 11, no concrete action has been taken till date.

Meanwhile, Dimapur Police Commissionerate, in a release on Monday, said during the course of the investigation, the probe agency gathered sufficient evidence establishing the culpability of the accused.

Accordingly, police said, a person was arrested on April 10 for the murder, which was committed in a fit of rage while under the influence of alcohol.

The release said that an interim chargesheet was filed be-fore the court, and police prayed to frame appropriate charges against him on the basis of the material placed on record.

It was further submitted before the court that the FSL from an out-of-state facility is awaited, as the State presently does not have an in-house DNA division/expert.

The police said a supplementary chargesheet will be sub-mitted before the court upon receipt of the FSL report.

Further, the release said that under the Victim Compensation Scheme, the Peren District Legal Services Authority processed the case for necessary relief to the minor child of the deceased.