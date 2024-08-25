Hundreds rally in Dimapur against Naga insurgent groups' extortion & threats

Kohima, August 25: Hundreds of people, led by the Diphupar Village Council (DVC) in Dimapur, took to the streets to protest against illegal taxation, extortion, kidnapping, and threats by various Naga insurgent groups on Saturday.

The protesters demanded that the perpetrators be booked under the relevant sections of the National Security Act of 1980.

Several civil society organisations joined the protest, which began at Airport Junction 3rd Mile, proceeded to Green Park Junction, and culminated at the North East Agri Expo gate in Chümoukedima.

During the protest, DVC Chairman Ghuzui Shohe expressed concern that Nagaland has effectively become a “land of illegal taxation”, with about 26 factions “imposing taxes indiscriminately, sparing no one”.

He noted that these factions have now escalated their tactics by threatening citizens at gunpoint.

Another leader voiced frustration during the rally, emphasising that public leaders and civil society have had enough and can no longer tolerate these threats.

Sovima Village Council Chairman, Sebastian Zumvü, remarked that the Naga people are suffering because the Centre, despite signing ceasefire agreements with various factions, has failed to implement the ground rules effectively.

He stressed that the ceasefire ground rules should be enforced “in letter and spirit”.

A resolution was later submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Chümoukedima, calling for the perpetrators to be booked under the relevant sections of the law.

The resolution opposed any attempts to bail them out, citing the need to protect judicial integrity and public safety.

It also opposed the carrying of firearms in public within the village jurisdiction and reaffirmed the council's support for a "One Government, One Tax" policy to consolidate tax collection and administration under a single governmental authority.