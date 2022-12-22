Humiliated in exam hall, student dies by suicide

Agartala, Dec 22: A class ten student of Sri Krishna Mission School, one of the noted private English Medium Schools of Agartala city, died by suicide after being humiliated by the teachers for reportedly carrying copy chits in his geometry box.

The deceased student, Arkadeep Majumder was a meritorious student and second boy of his class. The incident, however, sparked resentment among the students and parents as they cried foul on the role of invigilators who could have tackled the situation calmly.



Speaking on the issue, Madhurima Majumder, mother of Arkadeep said, "The invigilator in the mathematics exam hall found a copy chit in his geometry box. He had admitted that he had carried the chit but also tried to convince the teachers that he did not use the chit to solve the problems."

Barely 30 minutes before the exam ended, he was asked to write his paper in a fresh answer sheet. He attempted the paper but could not bear the humiliation he faced in front of the exam hall full of students.

According to available information, Arkadeep, was the only child of Madhurima Majumder and Dr Ratan Majumder, professors working in different colleges.

Even his mother served in the Sri Krishna Mission School for a long time years ago.

"He returned home and after sometime we found him hanging in his room", said his mother.

Meanwhile, NSUI Vice President Samrat Roy had demanded an in-depth investigation in connection with the incident.

"I have tried to contact the parents of Arkadeep but they were out of Agartala, the vice-president said.

I have also tried to meet the Principal of Sri Krishna Mission School but the school authorities are defending the teacher involved in the incident", said Roy.

According to Samrat Roy, teacher Rahul Deb was the person who is behind the whole ruckus. "He was the person who caught the deceased student. He could have settled the matter in a calm way but instead of that he insulted the deceased in full public view.

If the school authorities acted in a responsible way, his life could have been saved", said Roy.

SFI state secretary Sandipan Deb said they are still discussing whether they will take any action or not.

On being contacted, SDPO Sadar Ajay Kumar Das said, "No police case has been registered so far in connection with the case".