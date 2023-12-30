Human Trafficking: NIA apprehends five more from Tripura

Agartala, Dec 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths, with the support of Tripura Police and BSF, apprehended five persons from several bordering areas of Tripura.

Arrests were made at Sabroom and Belonia in South Tripura district and Irani under Unakoti district of Tripura. Police sources said Suman Tripura (30) and Kagnfru Mog (38) had been arrested from Sabroom, while Amalesh Das (40) was arrested from Belonia. Another accused based out of Belonia, known as Nasir Mia, could not be traced during the raids.

Furthermore, a father-son duo, Nasim Ali (60) and his son, Jubin Ali (23) from Iran, were arrested, added the cops who assisted the probe agency in conducting the raids.



As per sources, the arrested individuals would be shifted to Guwahati for further legal proceedings.



It is worth mentioning here that this is the second time NIA officials have conducted raids in the state in connection with a case registered in Guwahati.



“The Assam Police handed over several cases to the National Investigation Agency seeking action against elements encouraging cross-border human trafficking. Consequently, the operations were conducted in Tripura.

