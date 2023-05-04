Huge cache of weapons recovered in Mizoram, two held

Guwahati, May 4: As part of an operation against illegal dealing of weapons, the Mizoram Police CIB Special Branch intercepted a Bolero and confiscated a significant amount of guns in the state on Wednesday night.

Police recovered Two.32 calibre rifles with four magazines each, two.22 calibre rifles with two magazines, and twenty rounds of.22 ammo from the vehicle.

Furthermore, two accused identified as Albert Hlawncheu and C. Rochungnunga were also arrested during the operation.





Illegal dealing in FireArms/Ammunitions and possession without valid license or authorisation is a serious crime. Acting on a specific input, early this morning, #MizoramPolice CID (SB) Ops Team intercepted one vehicle (Bolero) at the outskirt of Thenzawl, recovered and seized pic.twitter.com/PqnHVB46Eu — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) May 4, 2023







