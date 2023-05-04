Huge cache of weapons recovered in Mizoram, two held

Guwahati, May 4: As part of an operation against illegal dealing of weapons, the Mizoram Police CIB Special Branch intercepted a Bolero and confiscated a significant amount of guns in the state on Wednesday night.
Police recovered Two.32 calibre rifles with four magazines each, two.22 calibre rifles with two magazines, and twenty rounds of.22 ammo from the vehicle.
Furthermore, two accused identified as Albert Hlawncheu and C. Rochungnunga were also arrested during the operation.
