Huge cache of arms & ammunition seized in Manipur

Guwahati, Oct 11:A joint operation of Manipur police and Central forces led to the seizure of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur district.

During the operation the authorities recovered one CMG, one tear gas gun, one 9mm pistol, one 9mm Pistol Magazine, 14 live rounds, one .303 sniper rifle, one SBBL, one IED weighing approximately 1.35 kg., three HE hand grenades, two tear smoke grenades, one Baofeng radio set, two blank rounds, five Anti-riot rubber bullets, three No. 36 tube launching 1A, one tear smoke shell 50m, one tear smoke shell chilli 135m, one tear smoke shell CS, two. WP grenade no 80, two wood piercing shell, one no. 36 grenade arming ring, one tear smoke shell normal, one tear smoke shell soft nose, and one Dye marker grenade anti-riot were recovered in between Aigejang village and Uyok in Bishnupur District.

All the recovered items were handed over to Nambol Police Station for further legal proceedings.

As the situation across Manipur is still tense but under control, security forces continued to conduct search operations to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Notably, a few illegal bunkers set up by armed miscreants in hilly areas were dismantled by the security forces during the search operations.





Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered:



