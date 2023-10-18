Huge cache of arms-ammunition seized in Manipur

Guwahati, Oct 18: Huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized during an operation conducted at the vulnerable areas in Manipur on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the massive search operation was conducted jointly by state and central security forces across Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur, Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

During the massive drive in the Imphal East district the security forces recovered (i)08 (eight) arms (Assault Rifle-01, .303-01, SMG Carbine-03, Sten Gun-01, 9mm Pistol-02), 62 ammunition, 18 explosives, 01 Country made Local Bomb Launcher, 02 (two) wireless Sets (KENWOOD), 02 Tube Launching, 01 Smoke Grenade and 05 bullet proof jackets.

While in Churchandpur district, the team recovered 02 arms- a 9 mm Pistol with magazine, 01 Local made single barrel 01, 12mm bore live round - 01, 21 Heavy caliber machine gun rounds, 21 Heavy caliber machine gun rounds, heavy Mortar (10ft) – 01, 1 Country made improvised Bomb and one Rocket Propelled Grenade in Old Dampi village.

It may be mentioned that over 600 houses were searched during the operation.

Search Operations:



