North East

Huge cache of arms ammunition seized during separate ops in Manipur

By The Assam Tribune
Source: 'X' 

Guwahati, Dec 24: In a successful joint operation, the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Noney district’s Kouburu Ridge area on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs, the troops of Assam Rifles and the Manipur carried out an operation on Saturday, following which it led to the recovery of one AK 56 rifle, one single-barrel gun, ammunition, six grenades and war-like stores.

Meanwhile, in another joint operation, the troops of Assam Rifles, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered one 9 mm pistol, one PT-22 rifle, two 12-bore guns, one country-made mortar ammunition and war-like stores at the outskirts of P Geljang, Churachandpur District, Manipur.


