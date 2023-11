Guwahati, Nov 19: In a successful joint operation, the troops of the Assam Rifles, along with the Indian Army and Manipur Police, recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur on Sunday.

During a massive search operation, the officials recovered one AK 56 rifle with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, two rifles, four Improvised Mortars and ammunition.

Further investigation is underway.

